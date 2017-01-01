Bristol Rugby v Worcester Warriors - Aviva Premiership - Ashton Gate - 26/12/16 Tom Varndell of Bristol Rugby celebrates after scoring his third try Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

LONDON Former England winger Tom Varndell equalled Mark Cueto's English Premiership career try-scoring record when he dotted down his 90th score during Bristol's victory at Sale on Sunday.

Despite Bristol struggling at the foot of the table Varndell has been in great form in recent weeks, scoring a hat-trick in their vital win over fellow-struggles Worcester.

That had been the promoted club's only league victory of the season until Sunday's 24-23 triumph at Sale.

Varndell joined Bristol, then in the Championship, at the start of last season after six years at Wasps and five at Leicester and won four England caps, scoring three tries, between 2006 and 2008.

Cueto, who retired in 2015, scored all 90 of his tries for Sale.

It was a depressing start to the New Year for Manu Tuilagi as he went off injured after 10 minutes of Leicester's 16-12 home defeat by Saracens.

The centre had been due to join the England squad for a two-day training camp this week and was hoping to force his way back into contention for the Six Nations after persistent groin and hamstring injuries have kept him on the sidelines for most of the last two years.

"It looks like a knock and a bit of swelling, but it is too early to say," Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill told BBC Radio 5-live.

"He has hurt the outside of his right knee. His groin is good, his knee is a bit sore. We will assess it over the next 48 hours and we will deal with whatever comes."

(Editing by Martyn Herman)