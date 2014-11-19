England's George Ford kicks during their international rugby union match against South Africa at Twickenham in London November 15, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON Flyhalf George Ford will make his first England start against Samoa on Saturday but Owen Farrell remains in the team at inside centre with Stuart Lancaster making five changes from the side beaten by South Africa last week.

Ford, 21, has four caps as a replacement and gets a chance to stake a claim for the flyhalf berth following Farrell's disappointing displays in the losses to the Springboks and New Zealand.

The two former rugby league men, who went to the same school, played in the 10 (Ford) and 12 (Farrell) positions in England's age-grade teams and will be charged with bringing some creative spark to the backline, which was pedestrian last week.

Farrell replaced Kyle Eastmond, who has a head injury, but Lancaster, as he always said he would, has made several other changes for the penultimate game of the November series with Australia still to come.

Scrumhalf Danny Care and number eight Billy Vunipola were axed from the match squad, with Ben Youngs and Ben Morgan starting on Saturday (1900 GMT).

James Haskell, who has been in great form for Wasps, replaces Tom Wood at blindside flanker, with Rob Webber in at hooker for Dylan Hartley.

It is the 10-12 combination, however, that will attract the most attention, with England fans quickly taking to social media to question the retention of Farrell, not least in a position he has barely played over the last two years.

Lancaster, who gave Farrell his international debut, at centre, in his first game in charge against Scotland in 2012, denied that the son of the team's assistant coach Andy was "undroppable."

"Owen's been dropped before - I've dropped him," he told reporters after reuniting him with his Saracens team mate Brad Barritt in the same midfield partnership from that Scotland match.

"I don't think he was to blame for either performance and this is a combination we wanted to look at. We did in the Six Nations against Italy, but that was from the bench.

"Owen is a great leader and will be a great support for George but it's also about George running the ship.

"He has been in the camp for two weeks and has been bossing the show, which is what you want from a flyhalf."

Billy Twelvetrees, an ever-present at centre in the Six Nations but out of favour since a disappointing tour to New Zealand, is back among the replacements as England seek to end a run of five successive defeats.

