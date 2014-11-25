The O2 logo is seen as England's George Ford kicks a penalty during their international rugby test match against Samoa at Twickenham in London, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON England have named an unchanged 23-man squad for their test match against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

George Ford impressed in his first test start at flyhalf in England's 28-9 victory against Samoa on Saturday while Owen Farrell is expected to compete with Billy Twelvetrees for the inside centre spot.

James Haskell, who started in the victory against Samoa will challenge Tom Wood, who played in losses against New Zealand and South Africa, for a starting role at blindside flanker.

"There has been some strong competition for places throughout the whole series and, with our strength in depth increasing in many positions and key players to return from injury soon, we will be in good shape for 2015," head coach Stuart Lancaster said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It was great to get the win last week and the whole 23 did well so we want to give those guys another chance against an Australian team who will want to finish their season on a high.

"We've had great support at Twickenham over the last three games and we are determined to give the fans something to shout about this weekend."

England's victory against Samoa arrested a run of five consecutive test match defeats.

England squad

Dave Attwood, Kieran Brookes, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Ben Morgan, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Rob Webber, David Wilson, Tom Wood, Brad Barritt, Mike Brown, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonny May, Billy Twelvetrees, Anthony Watson, Richard Wigglesworth, Marland Yarde, Ben Youngs.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)