South Africa's captain Jean de Villiers is carried off the field on a stretcher during their Autumn International rugby union match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Bernard Foley of Australia kicks as Chris Robshaw of England tries to block during their international rugby test match at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Australia's Rob Horne (C, top) tries to hold onto the ball during their international rugby test match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Chris Robshaw (C) reacts during their international rugby test match against Australia at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Anthony Watson (C) jumps for the ball during their international rugby test match against Australia at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Ben Morgan of England scores a try against Australia during their international rugby test match at Twickenham Stadium in London, November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Ben Morgan scored two tries as England produced a classic forwards performance to beat Australia 26-17 on Saturday but the Wallabies showed enough to suggest there will be nothing between the teams when they meet again in the World Cup next year.

Both sides had lost two of their three November internationals and were desperate to gain some sort of advantage ahead of what could be a pivotal pool meeting back at Twickenham in 10 months.

England, deservedly, got the win with their forwards sending a message that they will be a tough proposition for anyone in next year’s tournament.

"It has been a tough four weeks but I'm so proud of the way the guys have stuck together," England captain Chris Robshaw told Sky Sports. "The we played today was a bit more fluid. "We still feel there are areas of our game we need to improve on but hats off to the front-five boys. "Australia have now lost to France, Ireland and England and with just a solitary win over Wales in their worst autumn tour since 2005.

Still feeling their way under new coach Michael Cheika, however, their ever-dangerous backs showed that they too are capable of mounting a serious challenge.

England had lost to New Zealand and South Africa but, playing in dry conditions for the first time in the series, they immediately looked on song.

Their scrum and lineout –- the best of any test nation through 2014 –- were hugely impressive, there was more thought to their kicking game and flyhalf George Ford found his runners coming through with pace.

Two Ford penalties put England 6-3 up and they stretched the lead to 11-3 with a really well-worked try after half an hour.

A powerful scrum had the Wallabies retreating and Brad Barritt arrived on to the ball with real pace to punch a big hole.

Tom Wood took over to feed Morgan and the number eight showed terrific strength to force his way over the line for what TV analyst and former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes described as a “classic English try”.

Ford added another penalty for a 13-3 halftime lead but the 21-year-old missed two tougher ones to show the chink in his armour that means Owen Farrell remains very much in contention for the starting flyhalf berth.

The misses quickly looked all the more important as Bernard Foley exchanged passes with Rob Horne to open England up and score his side’s first try.

The Wallabies enjoyed a spell of typically inventive attacking through their backs but England survived it and then scored a second try as the Australians were destroyed on a five-metre scrum with Morgan touching down.

Australia replied quickly through giant replacement lock Will Skelton but English forward power gave Ford the chance to bring them home with penalties.

