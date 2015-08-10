LONDON Sam Burgess will make his test debut at centre in an experimental England line-up for their first World Cup warm-up match against France at Twickenham on Saturday.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster will utilise the rugby league convert as a midfield battering ram, in the same mould as Manu Tuilagi, despite the 26-year-old ending the domestic season playing in the back row at his club Bath.

Burgess switched codes in October 2014 -- having helped South Sydney Rabbitohs win Australia's National Rugby League title -- and will line up alongside fellow debutant Henry Slade in midfield.

Northampton's 37-cap flanker Tom Wood will captain the side.

Calum Clark, Wood's Northampton back row team mate, will also line up for his test debut at open-side flanker while Ben Morgan will make his return from a broken leg at number eight.

Owen Farrell, one of four British and Irish Lions in the 23-man squad, has been handed the playmaking duties at flyhalf ahead of the effervescent Danny Cipriani who is on the bench.

Livewire hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is the fourth uncapped player in Stuart Lancaster's squad but must be content with a place on the bench.

"The lads are itching to get out and play a match and these games give us a chance to look at a wide range of players and combinations before we narrow down our selection further," Lancaster said.

"Tom (Wood) is one of several leaders in the squad and he captained the team well in Argentina when Chris Robshaw was rested, so this is an ideal opportunity to take the armband at Twickenham against what will be a quality French team.

"I'm delighted for the new caps and for Ben Morgan, who has worked so hard to get back to fitness following his injury."

England have further warm-up games against France and Ireland before their World Cup opener against Fiji at Twickenham on Sept. 18.

England

15-Alex Goode, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Sam Burgess, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Richard Wigglesworth, 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Calum Clark, 6-Tom Wood (capt), 5-Geoff Parling, 4-George Kruis, 3-Kieran Brookes, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-David Wilson, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-James Haskell,

21-Danny Care, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)