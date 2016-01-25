Rugby Union - England - Eddie Jones Press Conference - Pennyhill Park - 25/1/16England Head Coach Eddie Jones and new captain Dylan Hartley pose for a photograph Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

LONDON Appointing Dylan Hartley as England rugby captain given the hooker's long history of ill-discipline was a risk he needed to take, coach Eddie Jones said on Monday.

The fiery Hartley, who replaced Chris Robshaw as captain, has served a total of 54 weeks in bans for a litany of offences, including eye-gouging, head-butting and punching.

"The biggest risk is not to take a risk," Jones told a news conference after entrusting Hartley with the role at the start of the Australian's era in charge.

Hartley, despite winning 66 caps since 2008, has missed World Cups and a British and Irish Lions tour because of his fiery temper but for Jones, having the rugged forward leading from the front, was just what England needed.

"We need to get back to what the rest of the world fears about England and that is forward play," Jones said.

"We need to get back that English style of play, strong scrum, driving maul, uncompromising cleanout and Dylan has been successful as a player.

"He has been a successful captain at Northampton. Won a Premiership. He has experience and the players will follow him."

Of the indiscretions that have dogged Hartley's career, Jones added: "That's the past, hopefully not the future."

Jones was critical of Robshaw during the World Cup last year when he was in charge of Japan but said axing the back-row forward as captain was not about what he didn't do.

"Chris has done a fantastic job for England over the last four years but we have just decided to take a new direction," Jones said.

"It's been a difficult time for Chris. He's still an important part of the team."

Hartley, 29, was also keen to look forward.

"What is in the past is in the past. We can look back all we want but this is about looking forward and that's what we'll do," he said.

"As a player whenever I've had problems in past, you reset your targets and make goals. I always said to myself I'd get back in an England shirt and here I am. I always had faith I'd be back."

