Uncapped Wasps centre Elliot Daly will have to wait for his first taste of England action after he was one of 10 players released by coach Eddie Jones from his squad to face Scotland in their Six Nations opener next month.

Daly, 23, has produced some scintillating performances for Wasps this season and his club's director of rugby Dai Young believed he deserved a starting berth.

But Jones is set to stick with Jonathan Joseph at outside centre against the Scots at Murrayfield on Feb. 6, the Australian's first game in charge after replacing Stuart Lancaster.

Jones retained three uncapped players in his squad of 23, flanker Jack Clifford, prop Paul Hill and centre Ollie Devoto who could all make their debuts off the bench.

England appointed hooker Dylan Hartley as captain on Monday.

Revised squad:

Forwards

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs

Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Ollie Devoto (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Released players: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Matt Kvesic (Gloucester Rugby), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Henry Thomas (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Sam Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins)

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)