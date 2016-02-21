LONDON Northampton centre Luther Burrell has been offered the chance to reboot his England career, having been drafted into their Six Nations squad on Sunday to replace the concussed Ollie Devoto.

New coach Eddie Jones had overlooked Burrell in his original plans, only adding to the 28-year-old's misery after the once regular starter was left out of the World Cup squad by previous coach Stuart Lancaster.

Yet as the squad reconvened at their Pennyhill Park base in Surrey before next weekend's Six Nations clash against Ireland, Burrell was the man Jones turned to following fringe player Devoto's misfortune on Saturday.

Bath's young prospect suffered a head injury in the defeat by Wasps and will have to follow the Rugby Football Union's protocol for concussion victims, which will require a two-week rest period and could rule him out for the Championship.

Sale forward Josh Beaumont has also been left out of the squad after dislocating a shoulder in Saturday's loss to Worcester as England, after two away wins against Scotland and Italy, prepare for home matches against Ireland and Wales.

Devoto's disappointment offers a fresh opportunity for Burrell, who was inconsolable after being omitted from the World Cup squad as England instead made the ill-fated and much-debated gamble of selecting Sam Burgess ahead of him.

The Northampton man, who won the last of his 13 caps in the World Cup warm-up match against France in August, told British media late last year that he felt "broken" by his exclusion and that he believed Lancaster had let him down.

