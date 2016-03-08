LONDON Centre Manu Tuilagi has been named in the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales at Twickenham, the RFU said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Tuilagi, who has not played for England since June 2014 because of injury, replaced fullback Alex Goode.

Lock Joe Launchbury was also among 14 forwards named for the Wales game after missing the victory over Ireland with a hamstring injury.

Prop Kieran Brookes has replaced Paul Hill and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will remain with the squad as cover for Jamie George.

“Jamie George sustained an injury to his arm during this afternoon’s training so Luke Cowan-Dickie remains with the squad as cover while Jamie undergoes further medical assessments," England coach Eddie Jones said.

England won their opening three matches in the tournament against Scotland and Italy as well as Ireland.

Wales are one point behind England in the standings following two victories and a draw and the winners on Saturday will be in a strong position to claim the Six Nations title.

England squad

Forwards - Kieran Brookes, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Clifford, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Joe Marler, Chris Robshaw, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola,

Backs - Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Jack Nowell, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs

