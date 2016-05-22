LONDON Manu Tuilagi has been named in England's squad to tour Australia despite suffering a hamstring injury on Saturday that may rule him out of next month's test series.

The powerful centre limped off the pitch during Leicester's Premiership semi-final defeat by Saracens on Saturday, a game in which England back Owen Farrell was also injured.

England will assess both players before a final decision on whether they will travel to Australia.

England coach Eddie Jones has named four uncapped players in his 32-man squad, including Leinster's Worcester-bound centre Ben Te'o.

Other new faces include Leicester and Harlequin props Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler, along Northampton back-rower Teimana Harrison. There was no place for winger Chris Ashton or flyhalf Danny Cipriani.

Jones has also named a 26-man squad for next week's match against Wales at Twickenham, which does not include any Saracens or Exeter players involved in the Premiership final.

"We have selected two squads of players who can win all four games," Jones said on Sunday.

"It's important we get off to a good start against Wales and play positive rugby and win.

"We are excited to being touring Australia in June. To beat the Wallabies in Australia you have to play a physical, aggressive brand of rugby and that's what we intend to do," Jones added.

"We will need to be a fit, cohesive, tactically flexible team and play with a high intensity. We have to be in their faces from the first minute of the first test."

"We are still a young squad with an average age of 24 so this will be a big learning experience."

The first test against Australia is in Brisbane on June 11.

England squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Clifford, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Paul Hill, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Kyle Sinckler, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Alex Goode, Jonathan Joseph, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Marland Yarde, Ben Youngs.

Squad v Wales:

Forwards: Dave Attwood, Dan Cole, Jack Clifford, Ellis Genge, Dylan Hartley, Teimana Harrison, James Haskell, Paul Hill, Matt Kvesic, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Matt Mullan, Chris Robshaw, Kyle Sinckler, Tommy Taylor.

Backs: Mike Brown, Luther Burrell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Marland Yarde, Ben Youngs.

