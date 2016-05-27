LONDON Northampton flanker Teimana Harrison will make his England debut in Sunday's one-off Twickenham test against Wales, with another three uncapped players named among the replacements on Friday.

The combative and energetic Harrison, 23, brought up in New Zealand but with an English father, came to England five years ago and starts at blindside in place of rested Chris Robshaw.

Sale hooker Tommy Taylor, Leicester prop Ellis Genge and Bath centre Ollie Devoto are all expected to feature in the match, which gives both sides a chance to get together before testing tours with England heading to Australia and Wales to New Zealand.

With head coach Eddie Jones unable to select players from Saracens or Exeter, who meet in the Premiership final on Saturday, there is an unfamiliar look to the squad, despite it containing plenty of experience.

Luther Burrell, who was axed from the World Cup squad after being a regular in last year's Six Nations, starts at centre for his first game since August, with Jonathan Joseph outside him.

Anthony Watson and Marland Yarde are the wingers, with Mike Brown at fullback and a halfback pairing of Ben Youngs and George Ford.

"Obviously we have a number of players missing from the squad who are taking part in the Premiership Final but this provides us with a great opportunity to expose other players to test rugby," Jones said in a statement.

"This will serve to strengthen the squad’s depth as we move towards the 2019 World Cup.

"We’ve prepared well this week and I’m pleased with the progress the squad have made in the time we’ve had together. There’s been plenty of energy and enthusiasm and you can tell the lads have enjoyed being back in camp.

"Teimana Harrison gets a start at six, which is a great chance for him to make a statement ahead of the tour to Australia."

England team to face Wales:

1-Matt Mullan, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Teimana Harrison, 7-James Haskell, 8-Jack Clifford, 9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Marland Yarde, 12-Luther Burrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 14-Anthony Watson, 15-Mike Brown.

Replacements: 16-Tommy Taylor, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Matt Kvesic, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ollie Devoto, 23-Elliot Daly.

(Editing by: Amlan Chakraborty)