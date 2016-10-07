England should avoid intense training sessions following club games as it risks the welfare of the players, Premiership Rugby said.

England's players were involved in an intensive three-day training camp in Brighton earlier this week with Eddie Jones, which resulted in Bath's Anthony Watson and Wasps' Sam Jones being injured and in doubt for next month's test matches against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

Other players were unable to train properly when they returned to their clubs.

"In the interests of player welfare, Premiership Rugby believes that England should not be doing full training sessions straight after a Premiership weekend," the competition said in a statement.

"This format was not anticipated and we would not expect full training sessions to occur during the two remaining two-day England camps planned this season."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said injured lock George Kruis should have trained for just one day with England ahead of their clash with Wasps on Sunday and their European Cup match against Toulon on Oct. 15.

"George didn't train on Thursday because he's coming back from injury and we need to be sensible with him," McCall told British media.

"It would have been wrong for him to train on Thursday. We'd have preferred him to do one day with England and two days with us, but that didn't happen."

