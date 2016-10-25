LONDON Chris Robshaw, a man described by coach Eddie Jones as a "six and a half at best," could be in line for a return to the number seven jersey as the England coach deals with an injury crisis that has robbed him of all his main openside flanker contenders.

Jones will name his squad for the Autumn internationals on Wednesday and faces a real problem over the key position that used to be Robshaw's under previous coach Stuart Lancaster.

Jones was singularly unimpressed by Robshaw's performances in the role, saying during last year's World Cup that he was "not an out-and-out openside flanker" and "not outstandingly good in any area".

Jones inserted James Haskell at seven and was rewarded with a series of outstanding displays but Robshaw, without a murmur of complaint having also lost his captaincy role, duly got his head down and continued as a starting regular at blindside.

Haskell will miss the tests against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia after surgery on his toe and potential replacements Jack Clifford, Sam Jones and Mike Williams have all been ruled out through injury.

Mario Itoje, usually a lock, was apparently in the frame to fill the gap but he too is now ruled out of all four games after breaking a bone in his hand.

Among the other Premiership opensides, Jones was less than impressed with Teimana Harrison, hauling him off the pitch after 29 minutes of his second international appearance in the third test against Australia in June.

Similarly Matt Kvesic, knocking on the door for a long spell under Lancaster, seems out of favour while 19-year-old Will Evans is in England's 45-man elite player squad but has yet to start a game for Leicester this season.

Jones is not known to be much of a risk taker so other suggestions such as using either of the uncapped lock/number eight pair Nathan Hughes or Josh Beaumont in their debuts in such a dynamic position look unlikely.

Such an experiment could be on the cards against Fiji, but England have won every game under Jones and he will be desperate to extend that run against South Africa, unbeaten against England for 10 years, in their first match on Nov. 12.

Which all points for the safer option of a Robshaw recall, with Hughes, Beaumont or more probably Courtney Lawes at six with possibly a more "left and right" approach rather than the traditional ball-winning openside/defensive blindside combination.

Jones also has some thinking to do about his wide men after injury ruled out both his first-choice wingers Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell.

