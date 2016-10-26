LONDON Flanker Tom Wood, whose last test appearance came against Uruguay in the World Cup 12 months ago, was the surprise inclusion in Eddie Jones's squad for the autumn internationals as the coach seeks to deal with a back-row injury crisis.

The 29-year-old Northampton man was drafted in following a series of injuries that has ruled out 10 players, including five flankers, for the games against South Africa, who England have not beaten for 10 years, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

That situation has also opened the door for Wood's club mate Teimana Harrison, who was unceremoniously hauled off by Jones after 29 minutes of the third test against Australia in June.

There were also recalls for wingers Jonny May and Semesa Rokoduguni, powerful lock Dave Attwood and prop Joe Marler in a 33-man-squad that also included six uncapped players.

Jones has been publicly critical of both Wood and Harrison but says he has been impressed by how they have responded.

"He's got stronger with longer hair and a beard, he's like Samson," he said of newly hirsute 42-cap Wood, who could well have been Stuart Lancaster's first captain instead of Chris Robshaw but for injury.

Harrison may be drafted into the troublesome number seven berth after impressing Jones in Northampton's heavy European Cup defeat by Castres.

"That was the best performance I’ve seen from a number seven a Premiership team," Jones said of a player who probably thought his two-match test career was over after his June humiliation.

Jones said it remained an option to switch Robshaw back to his previous openside role despite him being a regular blindside since he took over, but added: "He's still our best six."

May, still feeling his way back after suffering a serious knee injury last December, and Rokoduguni, who won a solitary cap in 2014 before being dumped by Lancaster, are battling for the chance to go straight into the starting team in the absence of injured first-choice duo Anthony Watson and Jack Nowell.

The uncapped half-dozen are prop Kyle Sinckler, backrower Nathan Hughes, lock Charlie Ewels, wing Mike Haley, flyhalf Alex Lozowski and centre Ben Te'o.

"History shows that when you’re preparing for a World Cup you need depth down to four and five in all positions," Jones said.

"(New Zealand's) Stephen Donald was out whitebaiting and kicked the winning goal in a World Cup final wearing a jersey that was too small. That’s the sort of depth you need. You never like to see players get injured but it presents opportunities for other guys to come forward."

The squad will fly to Portugal on Oct. 30 for a week of warm weather training.

(Editing by Neil Robinson)