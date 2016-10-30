Britain Rugby Union - England Training - Brighton College - 3/10/16England's Josh Beaumont during a judo session with JP BellAction Images via Reuters / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Uncapped forward Josh Beaumont has been called into the England squad for next week's pre-November internationals training camp in Portugal as cover for lock Courtney Lawes.

Sale Sharks captain Beaumont, son of World Rugby chairman and former England skipper Bill, missed his chance to make a test debut in the Six Nations and Australia tour this year because of injury.

Lawes, who has a swollen knee, will remain with the squad but joins an injury list already including regular starters in the second row, Maro Itoje and George Kruis.

Eddie Jones's side play home matches against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia over successive weekends during the international break.

