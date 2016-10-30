Ponting predicts Australia will struggle in India
MELBOURNE Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
LONDON Uncapped forward Josh Beaumont has been called into the England squad for next week's pre-November internationals training camp in Portugal as cover for lock Courtney Lawes.
Sale Sharks captain Beaumont, son of World Rugby chairman and former England skipper Bill, missed his chance to make a test debut in the Six Nations and Australia tour this year because of injury.
Lawes, who has a swollen knee, will remain with the squad but joins an injury list already including regular starters in the second row, Maro Itoje and George Kruis.
Eddie Jones's side play home matches against South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia over successive weekends during the international break.
MILAN An early lesson Joe Hart learned after moving to Torino was that the English soccer term "clean sheet" does not translate literally into Italian.
LONDON Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji will serve a four-match ban after a Football Association hearing on Friday found him guilty of violent conduct in last weekend's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.