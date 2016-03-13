Saracens and London Irish battle for the ball during a line-out in the second half during the first ever English Premiership rugby match played in the United States at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

HARRISON, New Jersey Premiership Rugby staged a party to promote the game in the United States on Saturday and a crowd announced at nearly 15,000 came to Red Bull Stadium for the league's first ever regular season match held overseas.

The aroma of tailgate barbecues lingered in the air on a special day for the sport at the 25,000-seat stadium.

Supporters from back home mixed with curious New Yorkers and suburbanites who played club rugby in college and brought along their kids for the exotic event, which had local youth teams scrimmaging as halftime entertainment along with local pipers, who hustled over from playing a nearby St. Patrick's Day parade.

Only the scoreline was routine, as top-of-the-table Saracens fought back for a 26-16 victory over the last-placed London Irish, in an open, entertaining clash.

Alex Goode scored 19 points, including a try, to carry the Saracens to victory.

The reigning Premiership champions trailed 13-7 at halftime thanks to an Alex Lewington try.

England full-back Goode took over kicking duties in the second half and pushed Saracens ahead, leaving Irish eight points behind Newcastle at the bottom and staring at possible relegation after Nick Tompkins' late try that completed the win.The match was the first Premiership splash in a campaign by the English league to grow interest in the game and the league and the principles declared the initiative an early success.

Though there were plenty of empty seats, the crowd was considerably bigger than the last time London Irish hosted the Saracens.

"It's been a great week for us," Saracens coach Mark McCall told reporters, relieved to have registered the win with a depleted roster.

London Irish coach Tom Coventry said his players were thrilled with the trip, though very disappointed at not being able to follow up their spirited first-half performance.

"We found it difficult in the second spell to get into Saracens' territory," he said. "We came out and gave away three pretty cheap penalties which allowed Saracens to get themselves out in front.

"It's been a fantastic week for us, bar the result," added Coventry, whose team was the nominal home side.

"The flagship for the Premiership, first time off English soil to play in the U.S. -- lots of reasons to be positive.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to put the cherry on top of the cake."

Most of the audience, however, enjoyed themselves, particularly the youth players who were seeing top-flight rugby for the first time in person.

"It’s something different," said 16-year-old Morristown rugby player Joseph Ellis told Reuters about why he liked the game. "I'm used to all the American sports but it's different.

"I think it’s great. They show a lot of energy out there and I enjoy the fans."

Sophia Loosemore, a forward on New Jersey's first under-14 girls tackle rugby programme, said she liked watching and playing the game.

Her father, Ed, said rugby was really growing and that two girls from Morris County could be playing in this summer's Rio Olympics.

Ellis said there was much to be gained from watching the professionals.

"It’s a lot different than the way we play," he said. "There’s a lot more kicking, the rucks are a lot stronger and the passing is a lot more crisp.

"I have a game tomorrow. I'm going to try and play like this."

(Editing by Andrew Both)