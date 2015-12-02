Rugby Union - England - Eddie Jones Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium - 20/11/15New England head coach Eddie Jones poses at Twickenham Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Eddie Jones has missed his first official day on the job as England head coach because he is yet to receive a work visa.

The Australian, who was appointed on Nov. 20 and was due to report for work on Tuesday, is still stuck in Tokyo waiting for the Japanese embassy to clear his paperwork, according to a report in the Times.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)