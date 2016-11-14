England coach Eddie Jones plans to adopt a pragmatic approach that will "bore Fiji to death" in Saturday's clash at Twickenham as his side look to claim an 11th successive victory.

England, who beat the expansive Fijians 35-11 at last year's World Cup, kicked off their autumn internationals campaign in impressive fashion, ending a 10-year winless run against South Africa with a 37-21 victory on the weekend.

"We just have to bore them to death. You go to Fiji and everyone is throwing 15-metre torpedo passes, flicking the ball through their legs, side-stepping," Jones told British media.

"If they can't do that they get bored. If they get bored, they don't want to play and when they do that, you get points against them.

"We are going to win the game and I want to win it conclusively. To win it conclusively we have to bore them to death. It doesn't mean playing bad rugby, instead it means being smart against them."

Jones, who has yet to taste defeat with England since taking over last year, said he was unlikely to make extensive changes to his line-up for the match.

"To start for England has to be the proudest thing of their lives and to do that you have to earn it," he added.

"There are a few players who have earned it and they will get it. If you come in the fly by night, you're not going to start for England."

