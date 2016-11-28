England head coach Eddie Jones has raised concerns over Australia's pack and will request a meeting with referee Jaco Peyper to address the Wallabies' scrummaging technique ahead of Saturday's test at Twickenham.

Jones' side won their 13 successive game following last weekend's 27-14 win over Argentina and victory over Australia would see England equal their record number of consecutive wins set under Clive Woodward in 2003.

"We are looking forward to the game next weekend. The best win is to come -- Australia will be the best win. All we want to do is beat Australia next week, that's all we want to do," Jones told British media of the clash against his countrymen.

"I'm also very keen to have a chat to the referee about the Australian scrummaging. They have got some issues with the way that they scrum, so we need to have a meeting with the referee. We will invite the Australian coaching staff to come along.

"And will submit an agenda and make sure that everything is above board. They were penalised four times in a row against France (two weeks ago) so they have got some technical issues. I am not going to sort them out for them."

Jones, who has yet to taste defeat with England since taking over last year, will be hoping to guide his side to a fourth successive victory over the Wallabies on Saturday after they swept a three-test series Down Under earlier this year.

