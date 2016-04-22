England head coach Eddie Jones has urged the country's coaches to seek experience in southern hemisphere rugby to broaden their understanding of the game and improve the nation's chances of international success.

Jones, who has plenty of international experience, having coached in Australia, Japan and South Africa, felt working exclusively at Premiership clubs would leave coaches a little narrow-minded.

"I think it is really important that English coaches do it. I think the Premiership here has been very strong but it is quite insular and they need to get English coaches to coach overseas," the Australian told the BBC.

"There are good things in New Zealand rugby, there are some good things in Australian rugby and good things in South African rugby. For English coaches to experience that, I think would definitely help their development."

Jones' predecessor Stuart Lancaster indicated earlier this month that he was keen to further his career by taking up a coaching role in the southern hemisphere.

