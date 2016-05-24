England head coach Eddie Jones has warned Australia to be prepared for an "enormous scrap" when the teams clash next month in a three-test series Down Under.

Australian Jones, who named injured centre Manu Tuilagi and four uncapped players in his 32-man squad for the tour, made no secrets of his ambitions for the team.

"We want to be the top team in the world... therefore, if we go to Australia, we should expect to win the series," the 56-year-old told British media. "It would be a failure if we don't win the series."

Australia were convincing 33-13 winners against England in last year's Rugby World Cup, and Jones urged his players to fight harder to ensure a different result this time around.

"It's got to be an enormous scrap," he said. "We're going to be in their face, physical, unrelenting, don't give them a moment."

England go into the tour after winning the Six Nations grand slam for the first time since 2003 under Jones, but the former Wallabies coach is wary of threats posed by the southern hemisphere side.

"(Australia) are just much better with the ball," he added.

"They're going to put more questions to our defence than teams did in the Six Nations and try and play with an intensity and pace that isn't common in the northern hemisphere."

The first test against Australia is in Brisbane on June 11.

