LONDON Flanker Sam Jones sustained a fractured leg during an England training session this week and will miss the Autumn internationals, his club Wasps said on Wednesday.

Jones, 24, was called into the England squad for the first time by coach Eddie Jones and had been in contention to make his test debut.

“It’s a big blow and I really feel for Sam because he has worked his socks off for Wasps and deservedly got his call-up to England," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.

“My biggest disappointment is for Sam as he’s been playing so well and I’m sure would have made a good impression in the England camp."

England, unbeaten this year, host South Africa at Twickenham on Nov. 12 before meeting Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)