Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON Flanker Sam Jones sustained a fractured leg during an England training session this week and will miss the Autumn internationals, his club Wasps said on Wednesday.
Jones, 24, was called into the England squad for the first time by coach Eddie Jones and had been in contention to make his test debut.
“It’s a big blow and I really feel for Sam because he has worked his socks off for Wasps and deservedly got his call-up to England," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young told the club website.
“My biggest disappointment is for Sam as he’s been playing so well and I’m sure would have made a good impression in the England camp."
England, unbeaten this year, host South Africa at Twickenham on Nov. 12 before meeting Fiji, Argentina and Australia.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.