LONDON Wasps flanker Sam Jones will be sidelined for five months as he recovers from the leg fracture sustained during an England training session this week, his club said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had been called into the England squad for the first time by coach Eddie Jones and was in contention to make his test debut in the Autumn internationals.

"Unfortunately, as well as breaking his leg he's had a significant ankle injury, which means he's going to be out for around five months, which is obviously a disaster," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young was quoted as saying on the club's website (www.wasps.co.uk) on Sunday.

"The biggest disappointment, without a shadow of a doubt, is for Sam. He's worked his socks off to get into contention for England and we're all frustrated for Sam missing out."

Several players have suffered injuries during England's training sessions in Brighton, leading to questions being raised about the intensity and timing of the camp.

Jones was injured during a judo session.

Young steered clear of criticising the methods of the national team coach but said the clubs and England needed to work together.

"I don't think it's my place to vent my frustration or disappointment about anything that went on through the media, I don't think that's the right way to do it," he said.

"The important thing is that we look at it, we review it and we learn from it. England and the clubs can't go head-to-head on this; we have to work together.

"England is not more important than the clubs and the clubs aren't more important than England."

England host South Africa at Twickenham on Nov. 12 before meeting Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)