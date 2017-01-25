Britain Rugby Union - RBS Six Nations Media Launch - The Hurlingham Club, Ranelagh Gardens, London - 25/1/17 England Head Coach Eddie Jones and Captain Dylan Hartley pose with the RBS Six Nations Trophy during the RBS Six Nations Media Launch Action Images via Reuters / Paul...

LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.

However, the explanation for the injury was a little more mundane as the Australian said he fell in his hotel bathroom earlier in the day.

"We've had judo then MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) - we're going through the martial arts," he joked when asked about the injury at the Hurlingham Club in London.

"Actually I slipped over in the hotel this morning. I walked out of the shower, I forgot to shave, and I went over."

Jones was accompanied at the launch by hooker Dylan Hartley, who was confirmed as captain and is set to start England's opener with France on Feb. 4 despite not playing a match since being banned for a high tackle in a club game last December.

"I feel fresh, fit and focused," said Hartley. "I've had some time out – I know where I need to be."

When Hartley was asked if he had had much previous experience of preparing for a big game after a long spell on the sidelines, Jones interrupted. "Sixty weeks mate," he said, laughing, in reference to the hooker's accumulated ban time. "He's a world expert."

Jones, who oversaw a perfect year of 13 wins having taken over from Stuart Lancaster, is seeking a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.

