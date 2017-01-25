Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
However, the explanation for the injury was a little more mundane as the Australian said he fell in his hotel bathroom earlier in the day.
"We've had judo then MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) - we're going through the martial arts," he joked when asked about the injury at the Hurlingham Club in London.
"Actually I slipped over in the hotel this morning. I walked out of the shower, I forgot to shave, and I went over."
Jones was accompanied at the launch by hooker Dylan Hartley, who was confirmed as captain and is set to start England's opener with France on Feb. 4 despite not playing a match since being banned for a high tackle in a club game last December.
"I feel fresh, fit and focused," said Hartley. "I've had some time out – I know where I need to be."
When Hartley was asked if he had had much previous experience of preparing for a big game after a long spell on the sidelines, Jones interrupted. "Sixty weeks mate," he said, laughing, in reference to the hooker's accumulated ban time. "He's a world expert."
Jones, who oversaw a perfect year of 13 wins having taken over from Stuart Lancaster, is seeking a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.