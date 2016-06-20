Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Brisbane, Australia - 11/06/16. England's rugby coach Eddie Jones on the pitch before their match. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

SYDNEY England coach Eddie Jones has poured cold water over speculation linking him with the British and Irish Lions job for the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Jones guided England to their first ever series victory on Australian soil on Saturday with a 23-7 triumph over the Wallabies in the second test in Melbourne.

Jones has transformed England since taking over in the wake of last year's dismal World Cup campaign and made it clear he had no intention of dividing his attention.

"Completely unavailable," the charismatic Australian told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday. "I signed a four-year contract to make England the best team in the world and I'm going to spend every minute I have doing that.

"So if I took the Lions job I'd have to spend anywhere from six to 12 months not doing that."

With Jones at the helm, England claimed a first Grand Slam since 2003 in the Six Nations earlier this year and will rise to second in the world rankings when they are updated later on Monday.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has been tipped to retain the Lions job for the tour of New Zealand after leading them to a 2-1 series win in Australia in 2013.

The New Zealander is currently in his homeland with the Welsh, who lost their series against the All Blacks following Saturday's 36-22 defeat in Wellington.

The Lions have not won in a series in New Zealand since 1971.

