LONDON England centre Jonathan Joseph has been ruled out for around three months with a chest injury, putting in doubt his fitness for the 2016 Six Nations championship.

Joseph's club side Bath confirmed on their website on Friday that the 24-year-old had surgery this week to repair the damage to the pectoral muscle that ruled him out of England's World Cup defeat by Wales last month.

He did return for the loss to Australia which eliminated England from the tournament and was also a replacement in the victory over Uruguay.

Joseph has 16 caps for England.

