LONDON The Rugby Football Union (RFU) underlined its confidence in Stuart Lancaster on Wednesday by awarding England's head coach a new contract 2020.

Lancaster's coaching team -- forwards coach Graham Rowntree, backs coach Andy Farrell and attacking skills Coach Mike Catt -- have also been contracted to the end of the 2019-20 season.

"We are lucky to have a talented, committed and passionate coaching group," RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie said in a statement.

"Coaching at international level is unique in that the time Stuart and the coaches have with the players is limited, and in that regard it requires a special and stable coaching team.

"We therefore felt it important to secure their long-term future and we believe this is entirely the right decision for the future of England Rugby."

Lancaster took over from Martin Johnson as interim boss after England's poor showing at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and led the side to second place in the Six Nations and, after earning widespread plaudits for restoring confidence within the side, was given the job on a permanent basis.

All eyes will be on Lancaster and his team as they host the next world cup in 2015, and the new RFU contract also takes in the 2019 world cup in Japan.

"It's great that the RFU have got faith in us as a coaching group and its support has been critical to what we have achieved to date," Lancaster said.

"The 2015 World Cup on home soil will be a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, (but) we want to build a team for England Rugby that leads into Japan in 2019 and beyond.

"We believe that England Rugby is moving in the right direction, we have the right coaching and management team to take us forward and are excited about the challenge ahead."

Rowntree has been at the RFU since 2007 while dual-code international Farrell, father of current flyhalf Owen, became backs coach in June 2012. Catt, a 2003 rugby World Cup winner, joined the set-up in September 2012.

England face New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia in November internationals at Twickenham.

(Editing by:)