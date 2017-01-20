LONDON England coach Eddie Jones has made developing more leaders in the team one of his top priorities but said forward Maro Itoje is not about to be fast-tracked towards captaincy.

Jones raised a few eyebrows when he installed Dylan Hartley as captain at the start of his reign but was rewarded with a largely trouble-free, and hugely successful, year from the bad-boy hooker with a poor disciplinary record.

Hartley is set to start in England’s first Six Nations match against France on Feb. 4 despite not playing since being banned for a dangerous tackle in a club game in December.

Vice-captains Owen Farrell and Mike Brown should also be on duty, though Jones' third and most unlikely lieutenant, number eight Billy Vunipola is a long-term injury absentee.

Behind those players, however, the England coach has identified something of a void.

“One thing we need to do is increase the leadership density of the team. That's a big project,” Jones said on Friday after announcing his Six Nations squad. “It's about developing players' leadership skills.

"Being a leader means every day you rock up to training, to a meeting, and you get on with the job. You do it to absolutely 100 percent. And if the guy next to you is not doing it properly, you tell him and you tell him how to do it.

"When we've got 10 players like that, then we'll be in a position to win the World Cup. We're not there at the moment, but we'll get there and we will help players get there.”

Jones identified Hartley, Farrell and flyhalf George Ford as “special cases” but said Itoje was a different kettle of fish.

The Saracens lock is likely to start in the back row against France in the absence of injured regular and former captain Chris Robshaw as he seeks to continue his fairytale career.

Still only 22, Itoje has tasted almost continual success with club and country and as a former England under-20 captain he is widely regarded as the skipper-in-waiting.

Jones, perhaps keen to keep the golden boy’s feet on the ground, is not so sure.

"I know everyone loves Itoje and if he comes through and develops, he could be a candidate but he’s certainly not at the moment,” he said.

“I see him as an important player in the team, and I’ll leave it at that."

