LONDON Former New Zealand centre Aaron Mauger will take over as Leicester Tigers coach next season, the Aviva Premiership club announced on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who played for the Tigers for three years from 2007 and was part of their league-winning squad in 2010, is now assistant coach of New Zealand club the Crusaders.

Mauger, who played 45 tests for the All Blacks, will complete the 2015 Super 15 season with the Crusaders before joining Leicester.

The Tigers are fifth in the Premiership after eight games and do not have a head coach after Paul Burke left last month. Assistant coaches are currently working under director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

"He made a very valuable input during his time here as a player and has developed as a coach during his time back in New Zealand," Cockerill said of Mauger in a statement.

"We have been looking for the right person to take on a very important job and help to take us forward as the game is always evolving. Aaron will be a real asset to this club as head coach."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)