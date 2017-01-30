LONDON England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.

The 26-year-old Harlequins forward has returned to full training, a welcome boost for coach Eddie Jones with first choice Mako Vunipola definitely ruled out.

"Joe trained last week in Portugal, again this morning and is expected to train fully this afternoon," forwards coach Steve Borthwick told the RFU website on Monday.

"He is a fast healer and has done really well. He has been incredibly diligent in terms of doing everything he has to get himself fit, and that is a great credit to him."

Flanker James Haskell has also recovered from the foot injury which ruled him out of the autumn internationals.

"We are going to assess and see how he goes, we have a big day of training tomorrow as well, so we will be monitoring him closely and see how he progresses," Borthwick said.

England are the reigning Six Nations champions having achieved the grand slam last season and they have won their last 14 matches.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)