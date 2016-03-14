Rugby Union - England Training - AJ Bell Stadium - 8/10/15Joe Marler of England during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

England loosehead prop Joe Marler has been cited for allegedly striking Wales prop Rob Evans during the Six Nations match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Marler is also under investigation for an incident of verbal abuse after he called Welsh prop Samson Lee a "gypsy boy" during the game. The citing commissioner can lodge a formal complaint up to 48 hours after the final whistle.

Marler apologised to Lee at halftime.

Wales forward Tomas Francis was also cited for making contact with the eyes of England prop Dan Cole and England flanker James Haskell was warned following a neck-roll tackle.

Marler's disciplinary hearing will be held by an independent committee later this week.

England beat Wales 25-21 and won the Six Nations after France lost 29-18 in Scotland on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)