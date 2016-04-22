LONDON England prop Joe Marler could be in hot water again after he appeared to kick Grenoble's Arnaud Heguy in the head during Friday's European Challenge Cup rugby semi-final on his return from a two-game ban.

Television replays showed Marler, playing his first match since serving a suspension for calling Wales' Samson Lee "gypsy boy" during last month's Six Nations, appeared to kick Heguy as the Frenchman lay on the ground during Harlequins' 30-6 victory.

The referee missed the incident but Marler could yet be punished if the citing commissioner decides he should face a disciplinary hearing.

Harlequins director of rugby Conor O'Shea said the incident was not worthy of a red card.

"Any test for a citing has to pass the red-card test," said O'Shea. "Should he do it? No. Is it a red card? No."

A lengthy ban could rule Marler out of England’s tour of Australia in June.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Peter Rutherford)