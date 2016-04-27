Rugby Union - Harlequins v Grenoble - European Rugby Challenge Cup Semi Final - Twickenham Stoop - 22/4/16Joe Marler of Harlequins looks dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX2B9TL

LONDON Harlequins prop Joe Marler and Saracens flyhalf Owen Farrell are both free to play in their clubs' respective European finals after receiving two-week suspensions on Wednesday.

Both players were found guilty of foul play in their semi-finals and could have been ruled out of next month's showpiece events.

Marler kicked Grenoble hooker Arnaud Heguy while he was on the ground in Quins' 30-6 European Challenge Cup semi-final victory on April 22 while Farrell floored Wasps scrumhalf Dan Robson with a dangerous tackle in Saracens' 24-17 Champions Cup semi-final win the following day.

England prop Marler accepted he had committed an act of foul play but a European Professional Club Rugby disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday determined his offence was at the lower end of the scale and reduced Marler's suspension accordingly.

The offence occurred in Marler's first game since serving a two-match ban for calling Wales forward Samson Lee "Gypsy boy" in the Six Nations.

Farrell did not accept he was guilty of foul play but the charge was upheld.

Both players will miss their clubs' final two Premiership games.

Farrell, however, will be able to line up for Saracens against Racing at the Grand Stade de Lyon on May 14, while Marler will be available for the May 13 Challenge Cup final against Montpellier at the same stadium the previous day.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, Editing by Ken Ferris)