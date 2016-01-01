Everton's Barkley the victim of unprovoked attack - lawyer
Everton's Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder's lawyer said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON England wing Jonny May requires surgery on a knee injury sustained playing for Gloucester last week and his participation in the Six Nations championship now looks doubtful.
"Jonny has suffered a pretty significant knee injury that requires surgery," the club's head coach David Humphreys told the Gloucester Citizen.
"He's seeing a specialist on Tuesday and based on the outcome of that we will have a much clearer picture of what needs to be done."
May, one of the fastest players in the game, became a regular under Stuart Lancaster and started all of England's World Cup games.
He was likely to retain his berth under new coach Eddie Jones but now faces a long spell on the sidelines after sustaining the injury during Gloucester's 39-39 draw with Harlequins at Twickenham on Dec. 27.
England start their Six Nations campaign away to Scotland on Feb. 6 and visit Italy the following weekend.
(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Everton's Ross Barkley was the victim of an "unprovoked attack" at a bar in Liverpool on Sunday night, the midfielder's lawyer said in a statement on Monday.
West Ham United are keen to ensure Premier League survival by picking up maximum points over the next two weeks to further distance themselves from the chasing pack, defender Jose Fonte has said.