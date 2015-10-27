LONDON London Irish are to play their English Premiership match against champions Saracens in New York next year, the club announced on Tuesday.

The game at the 25,000-capacity Red Bull Arena, home of Major League Soccer team New York Red Bulls, on March 12 will be the first in the Premiership to be played abroad.

"Rugby is set for an exciting time with World Cup 2015 reaching its final stages, the inclusion of Sevens in the 2016 Olympic Games, and now the first-ever Aviva Premiership fixture in the USA," London Irish said on their website (www.london-irish.com).

The club, known as the Exiles, hope the match will attract support from New York’s huge Irish community.

New Zealand will defend their World Cup title against Australia at Twickenham on the outskirts of London in the 2015 final on Saturday.

