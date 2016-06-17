Tough words from England head coach Eddie Jones has spurred Jack Nowell to prove his worth after the winger was recalled to the starting line-up for the second test in Melbourne on Saturday.

Nowell, who was largely used on the left wing during England's Six Nations grand slam triumph this year, scored a try after coming on as a replacement in his team's 39-28 win over Australia in the first test in Brisbane last week.

"There was a bit of frustration, but more excitement to try and get myself involved," the 23-year-old, who replaced Marland Yarde for the second test, told reporters in Australia.

"It was one of those silent things where I knew I had to go away and work on the things that he (Jones) said to do.

"Eddie saying I wasn't sharp enough definitely gave me a bit of a kick up the backside to get my head down a bit more, work harder and try and get the shirt back."

Jones has also restored George Ford to the starting flyhalf role at the expense of inside centre Luther Burrell, who makes way for Owen Farrell's move out from 10 to 12.

England, who have won three of their last four meetings with Australia, conclude their three-test tour in Sydney on June 25.

