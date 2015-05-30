LONDON Since losing his England place to George Ford, Owen Farrell has been bombarded by stories extolling the superiority of the young pretender but the "old dog" ruled Twickenham again on Saturday after a man-of-the-match performance in the Premiership final.

Farrell, who missed three months of the season with a knee injury and has been relegated to England's back-up number 10, was at the heart of everything Saracens did en route to an unexpectedly one-sided 28-16 victory over Ford's Bath.

He got things going with the opening try after six minutes, instinctively batting a wild pass onwards one-handed before looping round to collect the return and score.

Three penalties and two conversions took his personal tally to 18 points, completely overshadowing Ford who landed three penalties and a conversion but crucially was unable to get Bath's potent backline moving.

Typically, however, Farrell was at pains to play down any hint of personal competition.

"Everyone's been saying 'you're playing against George and that it's the battle for the (England) 10 shirt' but it’s nothing to do with that," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"It’s not about personal match-ups, it's team on team."

Farrell, like Jonny Wilkinson before him, has always been absolutely bout the team, helping the collective succeed, and he was unconcerned about Saracens being portrayed as "anti-rugby", in the build-up to Saturday's final against free-flowing Bath.

"It doesn’t matter to me at all," said the 23-year-old, with blood still dripping from his forehead and adding to the spreading red stain on his formerly white shirt.

"It’s what we talk about on the inside that matters. What people write in the papers or social media is up to them. We are the guys who live it and we execute a plan which we thinks works.

"It's a credit to the boys who stuck to it and came away with the win today."

The one dark cloud for Farrell was a high tackle after two minutes which ended Bath fullback Anthony Watson’s involvement in the game.

Bath coach Mike Ford felt it was a red card offence and Farrell could be cited, though he made a point of apologising to his England team mate after the match.

"There was no intention from me and never would be in that situation," Farrell said. "I'm not that kind of player but things like this happen in rugby.

"I feel bad that Ant had to go off. I apologised and told him there was no intent but he was pretty down."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)