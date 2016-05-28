Britain Rugby Union - Saracens v Exeter Chiefs - Aviva Premiership Final - Twickenham Stadium - 28/5/16Jackson Wray and Will Fraser of Saracens celebrate with the trophy after winning the Aviva Premiership FinalAction Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

LONDON Holders Saracens became the first English club to do the European/domestic double since Wasps in 2004 when they withstood a battling second-half Exeter fightback to win a gripping Premiership final 28-20 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Saracens, crowned European champions two weeks ago, looked in total control when they led 23-6 at halftime after tries by Duncan Taylor and Chris Wyles and three penalties and two conversions by Owen Farrell rewarded their territorial dominance.

Underdogs Exeter hit back with a Jack Yeandle pushover try and when England winger Jack Nowell crossed seven minutes from time to cut the deficit to three points a sun-drenched Twickenham was rocking.

Saracens, however, have not become the northern hemisphere's most dominant side by panicking under pressure and, prompted by veteran replacement Charlie Hodgson in his final professional appearance and sharp work by Chris Ashton, sent fullback and Premiership player of the season Goode over for the decisive try.

"It has been a brilliant year," Saracens flyhalf Farrell said.

"To go into a final and put in a performance like we did against a brilliant side like Exeter was excellent. There was always going to be a part in the game where they were going to come back but thankfully we dealt with it in the end."

Exeter coach Rob Baxter said he had no regrets.

"Regardless of he result today, nothing can change the season we've had," he said.

"I wanted this to be a step up for us and not where we want to end and I think that's the case," he added.

"Saracens controlled everything in the first half but we showed what we can do in the second half and with five minutes to go it was very interesting against the best team in Europe.

"We couldn't quite get over the line but it shows we are doing the right things and we need to be true to ourselves.”

OOZING CONFIDENCE

Saracens, oozing confidence, seamlessly took control from the start.

Their territorial dominance was rewarded with two early Farrell penalties two tries within five minutes late in the half swung the contest their way.

The first came when Farrell’s kick sent unmarked centre Taylor over in the left corner and the second after poor Exeter tackling allowed American winger Wyles to score in the same place.

Exeter, who barely mustered a cohesive attack, had only two Gareth Steenson penalties to their name as they turned round 23-6 behind and facing an impossible task against probably the best defensive side in Europe.

The Devon side, however, in their fifth season since gaining promotion and less than 20 years since they were effectively a semi-professional fourth division club, were not about to give up without a fight and came out full of energy.

The pressure eventually bore fruit as they got their famed rolling maul going and forced replacement hooker Yeandle over.

The score lifted Exeter and their fans and, after slick handling and with Saracens tiring, they sent Nowell over with Steenson converting from the touchline to make it a three-point game with seven minutes remaining.

However, Saracens, who had not looked close to scoring in the second half, regrouped, built patiently and worked a gap for Goode to settle the match and put the London club alongside Toulouse, Leicester, Wasps and Toulon as double champions.

