LONDON Ian Ritchie is to retire as chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) at the age of 63 and after five years in the role.

The RFU said in a statement on Wednesday that he would leave "at the end of the summer".

Ritchie oversaw the hosting of the 2015 World Cup in England and Wales while England won back-to-back Six Nations championships in 2016 and 2017.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the RFU," he said. "I'm proud to have been part of the rugby family, working with so many talented, passionate and committed teams at every level of the game and of the Union."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)