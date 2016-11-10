BAGSHOT, England With every Eddie Jones victory, former England coach Stuart Lancaster must be thinking 'Hang on a minute, that was my idea' and could be forgiven a wry smile when he saw the team to play South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

For there in the back row were a certain Chris Robshaw, Tom Wood and Billy Vunipola, reunited for the first time since the World Cup failures that cost Lancaster his job.

A spate of injuries have opened the door for Wood to feature for the first time since Jones wrote him off as "distinctly average", swapping positions with former openside Robshaw, who was "not outstanding in any area", Jones said a year ago.

The trio go into Saturday's clash looking to make it 10 wins in a row for England's Australian coach Jones, but Robshaw said the three players had not discussed the fact they were reunited for the first time since the darkest days of all their careers.

"We've not really thought or spoken about it, we just go about our business," he told reporters at England's training base.

"Everyone’s just fitted into the system, it’s not about 'this guy’s not here' – when you come into camp everyone’s straight up to speed. You are always missing guys but the depth is great so whoever does step in seems to fit in very easily."

GAME CHANGING

Jones too said the reunification had not crossed his mind, adding that the selection was an illustration of the changing nature of the game and its positions.

"We haven't structured the back row so we're playing those orthodox positions, we've structured it to play differently," he said.

"I think the game is going to move more and more towards that. I also think 11, 14 and 15 will change their roles considerably. You shouldn't have to have numbers on their backs because their roles are going to become so interchangeable. It's the same with 6 7 and 8."

The flexibility has certainly helped Robshaw, described by Jones as "a six and a half at best" and now his first choice blindside after playing openside for four years under Lancaster.

Robshaw also seems to be enjoying life freed from the burden of captaincy, now carried by Dylan Hartley.

Robshaw was always more of a lead-by-example type than a great orator and said he could sympathise with England cricket captain Alastair Cook, who said recently he expected to stand down soon to give himself a chance of prolonging his batting career.

"I very much understand that," said Robshaw. "When you're captain you’ve got to make sure the function of the team is working and there's more on your plate.

"When you’re not captain then you do get that freedom. Of course you are worried about certain aspects, for me it's helping lead the defence, but once training is done you can relax a little bit more and focus on your own game."

