Bath's Semesa Rokoduguni (2nd R) in action with Toulon's Bryan Habana and James O'Connor (R)

LONDON England have called up Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni for the Six Nations as cover for the banned Chris Ashton, the BBC reported on Sunday.

Ashton was banned for 10 weeks for eye-gouging an opponent, ruling him out of the tournament after being recalled following an 18-month absence.

Rokoduguni, 28, won his only England cap against New Zealand in 2014.

England begin their Six Nations campaign in Scotland on Feb. 6 and Ashton has three days to decide whether to appeal against his suspension.

