LONDON Worcester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin has been suspended for six weeks for pushing the referee in the back, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Wednesday.

Georgia-born Rapava-Ruskin was cited by the RFU for shoving the official with both hands in their match against Newcastle Falcons on Friday.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday before a disciplinary panel, who said the offence was at the lower end of seriousness for this type of offending.

"The panel imposed a sanction of six weeks which reflects the seriousness of making contact with a referee or any match official,” the disciplinary panel said in a statement.

