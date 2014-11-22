LONDON Samoa's players threatened to boycott Saturday's match at Twickenham in protest at rugby's turmoil in their country but after turning up and playing their hearts out their England counterparts joined them in a prayer of solidarity.

Samoa's strike threat was averted after the intervention of World Rugby and the players' union, though the team wore wristbands in protest at the continuing, and long-running issues with the governance of the game in their homeland.

After England had won the match 28-9 the Samoan squad took their usual positions in the centre circle for their traditional prayer - only for the England players to join them.

"I think it was instigated by the Samoan players. Kahn Fotuali'i (the Northampton and Samoa scrumhalf) was the architect behind it with the Northampton boys," said England coach Stuart Lancaster.

"I thought it was a nice way to finish the game to be honest."

Australian and New Zealand players used social media earlier this week to also express their support for their Samoan counterparts, who are concerned at a lack of transparency, accountability and communication from the Samoa Rugby Union.

"We all know there are issues going on in Samoan rugby and they could have pulled out of the game so we are extremely grateful that they honoured the game and it was a great spectacle," England captain Chris Robshaw added.

Samoa captain David Lemi said the squad had been overwhelmed by the support they have received from around the world since news of their concerns leaked out.

"It's heading in the right direction and we are getting some great support," he said.

"We've used it as motivation too, sharing the love.

"The huddle is something we do after every game, showing our unity.

"We asked England if they wouldn't mind joining our circle and they were happy to do it."

