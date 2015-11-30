Saracens winger Chris Ashton has set his sights on earning a recall to the England squad after showing new boss Eddie Jones what he could do with his first two tries of the season on Saturday.

The 28-year-old rugby league convert, who has scored 19 tries in 38 tests for England, has not played for his country in 18 months but crossed for two five pointers in Saracens' 48-18 demolition of Worcester in the Premiership.

The two try salvo came after Jones, appointed earlier this month, said every player would start with a clean slate ahead of the Six Nations in February.

"I still very much want to play for England. I'm 28, and I like the fight of it. I think the day I'm not bothered about England or Saracens is the day I'll finish," Ashton was quoted as saying by British media on Sunday.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall was full of praise for the winger, who had gone six matches without a try.

"We're all delighted that Ashy scored because it's been quite draining listening to him," the Irishman joked.

"He's one of those great wingers who judges everything on whether he scores a try or not, like a good centre-forward. And when he doesn't, he's not satisfied."

