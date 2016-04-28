Saracens back-row forward Jacques Burger has decided to call time on his illustrious rugby career and will play his final game against Newcastle Falcons in the Premiership at Allianz Park on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has made 113 appearances since his arrival in 2009, helping Saracens to the Premiership title in 2011 and 2015.

"It is sad that it's coming to an end but I've said this before - playing rugby is something that I have really loved doing," Burger told the club's website (www.saracens.com).

"I have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to live that dream. It's been an amazing journey. I've loved every minute at Saracens, as it's been like home from minute one. It has been an incredible ride."

Saracens chairman Nigel Wray paid tribute to the Namibia captain, who will head back to his homeland to become a farmer, and labelled Burger as "probably one of the greatest warriors ever to play for Saracens".

Burger's career for Namibia spanned more than nine years and 36 caps including three Rugby World Cup appearances in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)