Rugby player Chris Wyles of the U.S. stretches with his team Saracens during a practice at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

HARRISON, New Jersey U.S.-born Chris Wyles, an offensive force for the powerful Saracens of Premiership Rugby in England, says Saturday's ground-breaking match against London Irish can be a big step for growing the game in America.

Wyles, who registered 13 tries for Saracens in their drive to last season's title, said the first Premiership regular season match ever staged overseas would open some eyes among U.S. sports he judged ripe to embrace the game.

"It’s a fast game, a physical game, big hits, big tackles and the ball moving at pace. It’s quite a skillful game," Wyles told Reuters after Friday's practice at the 25,000-seat Red Bull Arena, site of the pioneering match.

"Why NFL is so popular is because of the big hits. That’s what rugby does, without the pads."

Wyles, who moved from Pennsylvania to Great Britain as an 11-year-old, has represented the U.S. at three Rugby World Cups. "There's a huge amount of room for development in the States," he said.

Rugby has long been a niche sport in the United States, passionately played at the club level at colleges, but interest has boomed with the inclusion of rugby sevens in the Olympic programme for this August's Rio Games.

The first U.S. professional rugby league is kicking off next month.

The top-of-the-table Saracens are striving to repeat as champions but club CEO Harvey Heath said there was never a worry over upsetting their routine to travel for this match.

"Our training has not been compromised in the least. We brought 60 guys over with us from London. No one stayed at home. We came here lock, stock and barrel," he told Reuters.

"We are hell bent on putting rugby on the map internationally and globally and for Saracens to be a big part of that."

Saturday's game is the first in a three-year deal that will bring London Irish to the New York area for a regular season Premiership match each year, aiming to stir U.S. interest in the league and the sport with backing from U.S. broadcasts by NBC.

A foundation has already been set as the U.S. men's national team, the Eagles, have competed in all but one of the quadrennial World Cups and sports industry associations rank rugby among the country's fastest growing sports.

"Premiership rugby will be screened (in the United States) on NBC from the start of next season, which will be huge for us," said Hugh Vyvyan, commercial director for London Irish. "It really starts with this game.

"Spreading the gospel, so to speak."

Jacques Burger, a Saracens flanker who is captain of the Namibian national team, said he always thought the U.S. was a sleeping giant in the sport.

"As soon as the people of the U.S. starts really loving the game behind the game, and understand the game, I think they’ll fall in love with it," said Burger.

"And that would be great for world rugby. They’ve got everything to become a real powerhouse.

"I’m hoping people come and watch it tomorrow just to have a crack to see what it’s all about. I’m sure people will fall in love with the game."

(Editing by Andrew Both)