England forwards Maro Itoje, 21, and George Kruis, 26, have pledged their futures to Premiership champions Saracens until 2019, the club said on Thursday.

The pair, who came through the ranks at Saracens, played in England's grand slam-winning campaign in the Six Nations championship earlier this year.

"They have been in superb form this season for both club and country and they are only going to get better," club coach Mark McCall said in a statement.

Leaders Saracens host sixth-placed Harlequins in the Premiership on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)