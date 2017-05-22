Denny Solomona is doubtful for England's two-test tour of Argentina in June after sustaining a foot injury, head coach Eddie Jones has said.

Solomona, who has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Premiership side Sale Sharks since December, received his first England call-up when Jones announced his squad in April.

"He's got a mid-foot strain. It puts him in doubt [for Argentina), Jones told British media. "He's going to see a specialist and we'll know definitely then. We're not hopeful, we believe it'll be pretty doubtful that he goes on tour."

England play Argentina on June 10 and again a week later.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)