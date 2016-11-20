Rugby Union - Rugby Test - England v Australia's Wallabies - Melbourne, Australia - 18/06/16. England's George Kruis reaches for the ball with Australia's Scott Fardy during the first half against Australia. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

LONDON England have added Saracens' second row George Kruis to their squad ahead of Saturday's test against Argentina at Twickenham after he recovered from minor ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old was an ever-present in Eddie Jones' side earlier this year before being sidelined for the recent test victories over South Africa and Fiji.

However, he has been brought back into the fold as part of a 32-man training squad that assembled on Sunday, the RFU said in a statement.

Kruis, who missed Saracens' win at Sale on Sunday, has won 18 caps since his debut against New Zealand in 2014.

He was a key part of the England side which won the Six Nations Grand Slam this year and started all three tests in the series whitewash against Australia.

Fellow England lock Joe Launchbury was earlier cited for allegedly kicking Fiji centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma in the second minute of Saturday's 58-15 win at Twickenham.

Launchbury, who scored two tries, has started the last two internationals alongside Courtney Lawes in the second row.

If found guilty at a hearing on Monday, the Wasps captain could be banned for four to 12 weeks, ruling him out of the remaining autumn internationals with Argentina and Australia.

