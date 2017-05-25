Britain Rugby Union - England Press Conference - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey - 25/5/17 England head coach Eddie Jones during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Adam Holt Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Chris Robshaw and George Ford will co-captain England coach Eddie Jones' 23-man squad to face the Barbarians in the Old Mutual Wealth Cup at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday.

Jones has opted for a blend of youth and experience in his starting 15, with a combined 246 caps shared between Harlequins' Danny Care and Mike Brown, Gloucester's Jonny May, Robshaw and Ford.

Eight uncapped players bring freshness to the line-up, with the likes of Jack Singleton, Will Collier, Nick Isiekwe, Sam Underhill, Alex Lozowski, Sam James, and Nathan Earle all set to start.

"The players have trained really well with intensity over the last few weeks and now we need to put that onto the field this weekend," Jones said in a statement on Thursday.

"While we have some really experienced players starting the game, there is a great opportunity for some of the younger players to show what they are about against a Barbarians team full of quality international players."

Worcester Warriors' Ryan Mills and Nich Schonery and Harlequin duo Rob Buchanan and Marland Yarde are injured. Buchanan and Mills have been released from the camp.

England's Alex Goode and Steffon Armitage are set to start for the Barbarians as former Scotland head coach Vern Cotter named players from 11 different countries in the 15 taking the field, led by France's Thierry Dusautoir.

Jones' English side visit Argentina for two tests next month, after Sunday's game.

Full squad:

ENGLAND: Forwards: Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors, uncapped), Will Collier (Harlequins, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, uncapped), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, 55 caps), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks, uncapped),

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins, 60 caps), Nathan Earle (Saracens, uncapped), Sam James (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Alex Lozowski (Saracens, uncapped), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 25 caps), George Ford (Bath Rugby, 35 caps), Danny Care (Harlequins, 71 caps)

Replacements: George McGuigan (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Jamal Ford-Robinson (Bristol Rugby, uncapped), Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, uncapped), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens, 27 caps), Mike Haley (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

BARBARIANS: Forwards: Mikheil Nariashvili (Montpellier & Georgia, 41 caps), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales, 41 caps), Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa, 59 caps), Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina, 57 caps), Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand, 12 caps), Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France, 80 caps), Steffon Armitage (Pau & England, 5 caps), Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina, 25 caps)

Backs: Alex Goode (Saracens & England, 21 caps), Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier & Fiji, 24 caps), Yann David (Toulouse & France, 4 caps), Frans Steyn (Montpellier & South Africa, 53 caps), Adam Ashley-Cooper (Bordeaux-Begles & Australia, 116 caps), Ian Madigan (Bordeaux-Begles & Ireland, 30 caps), Kahn Fotuali’i (Bath Rugby & Samoa, 31 caps)

Replacements: Schalk Brits (Saracens & South Africa, 10 caps), Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand, 47 caps), WP Nel (Edinburgh & Scotland, 15 caps), Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa, 34 caps), Gillian Galan (Toulouse), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster & South Africa, 88 caps), Robbie Fruean (Bath Rugby), Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina, 63 caps)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Gareth Jones)